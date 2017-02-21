PTC Area Commission Meeting Notice for Feb 21
The Piedmont Technical College Area Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 222A of the John S. Coleman Administration Building, Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. AGENDA Review of Minutes of Meeting Held January 17, 2017; SCATSS Academy and Legislative Reception; Self-Certification of New Program; Policies for Approval; SC Human Affairs Commission 2017 Annual Report; Financial Review; President's Report.
