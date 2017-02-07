Police charge Greenwood woman with DUI after finding her asleep in running car with child

Officers with the Greenwood City Police Department said a woman faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after she was found sleeping in a running car with a young child in the back. According to officers, upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Santorria Latrice Timpson asleep at the red light of Mathis Road with the car running, in drive and her foot on the brake.

