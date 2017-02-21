Piedmont Tech to Host College Goal SC
Piedmont Technical College is joining high schools and colleges across the state to help provide free information and assistance to students and families who are applying for financial aid for postsecondary education. College Goal SC will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Enrollment Center on the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
