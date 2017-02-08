Native Greenwood Filmmaker finishes feature film after 5 years
"That's a wrap!", says filmmaker Austin Newman, a Greenwood native who moved to Florida 5 years ago to pitch his script for his latest feature film, 'MMXII'. What was once a dream is now a reality having completed his feature film and it will premiere at Premier Cinemas in Greenwood 10 on February 23rd.
