Man sentenced to life in prison for s...

Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting during 2015 drug deal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

An Abbeville man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole for his role in a 2015 shooting during a drug deal, Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday. The judge sentenced Ontavious Plumer after the conclusion of a three-day trial, which culminated with a guilty verdict on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
train depot that goes nowhere Jan 28 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan 16 Scgirl 1
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Jan 11 UsedbyMcCallum 2
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC