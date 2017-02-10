Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting during 2015 drug deal

An Abbeville man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole for his role in a 2015 shooting during a drug deal, Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday. The judge sentenced Ontavious Plumer after the conclusion of a three-day trial, which culminated with a guilty verdict on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

