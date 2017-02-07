Man dies in house fire on Sandshore Drive
A Greenwood man was found inside a home on Sandshore Drive after firefighters extinguished the fire. According to Greenwood Coroner Sonny Cox, 54-year-old Roger Wayne Gary of 305 Sandshore Drive was found dead inside the house that caught fire early morning of Feb 6, 2017.
