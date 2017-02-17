Man arrested over sexually assaulting teen
Timothy Darren Sheard, 46 of Emerald Road Apartments in Greenwood SC was arrested and charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The victim claims Sheard came into her bedroom on Jan 22, 2017 and sexually assaulted her.
