Lynn Stapleton - Ninety Six

Gary Lynn Stapleton, Jr. 44, of 125 Saluda Street, Ninety Six, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of JoAnn McCarty Laningham and the late Gary Lynn Stapleton, Sr. Lynn worked for Richloom Home Fashions and attended Cambridge United Methodist Church.

