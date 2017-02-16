Lake Greenwood Cleanup Blitz set for March 11

The 9th annual Lake Greenwood Cleanup Blitz will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Lake Greenwood State Park. Since 2009, the Lake Greenwood Cleanup Blitz, coordinated by Keep Greenwood County Beautiful , has collected over 39,000 pounds of trash along the shorelines of Lake Greenwood.

