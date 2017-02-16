JoAnn Clem - Ninety Six

JoAnn Fain Clem, 77, formerly of 105 Allis Ave, Ninety Six, widow of Aaron James Clem, received her heavenly reward on Friday, February 10, 2017 at NHC of Greenwood. Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Edward M. Fain and Roberta Bagwell Fain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.