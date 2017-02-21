HospiceCare Offers Spring Volunteer Training
Volunteers are needed in many areas: patient sitting, working in the Hospice House, running errands, selling and sorting donations, repair work, clerical, fundraising and many other exciting opportunities that provide services to patients and families of the terminally ill. Becoming a hospice volunteer is similar to helping a neighbor in need.
