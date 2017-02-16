Homeowner finds neighbor stealing power
Greenwood City Police were called to a residence on Church Street in Greenwood after a homeowner find a drop cord coming from a neighbors window plugged into an outlet outside his home. According to the police report, Fallaw told police she needed some power to charge her phone and only had it there for a few days.
