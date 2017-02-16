Homecoming King and Queen Crowned at Lander
Following a weeklong celebration of lively competitions and activities, the student body at Lander University has chosen a new Homecoming King and Queen. The pair were crowned during ceremonies held at halftimes of the Lander men's and women's Homecoming Day basketball games against USC Aiken.
