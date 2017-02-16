Homecoming King and Queen Crowned at ...

Homecoming King and Queen Crowned at Lander

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: GwdToday.com

Following a weeklong celebration of lively competitions and activities, the student body at Lander University has chosen a new Homecoming King and Queen. The pair were crowned during ceremonies held at halftimes of the Lander men's and women's Homecoming Day basketball games against USC Aiken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
train depot that goes nowhere Jan 28 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan 16 Scgirl 1
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Jan '17 UsedbyMcCallum 2
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC