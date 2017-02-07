Greenwood Womans' Club Plans for Annual Lander Ladies Scholarship Fashion Show and Luncheon
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8th at 11:00 AM in the Commons area of the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center. Fashions will be provided by Three Generations Boutique in Simpsonville SC and models will range in age to depict the theme for the day "Fashions For All Generations".
