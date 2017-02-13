Florence Chiles - Greenwood
Florence Adams Chiles 70. of 126 Dunbar Drive, Raintree Subdivision passed February 13, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.
