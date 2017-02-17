Florence Chiles - Greenwood
Mrs. Florence Adams Chiles 70, of 126 Dunbar Drive, Greenwood passed February 13, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County April 16, 1946 a daughter of William Adams and Fannie Cater Adams.
