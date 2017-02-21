Emerald City Animal Hospital is ready...

Emerald City Animal Hospital is ready to serve your pet's needs

The Greenwood Chamber celebrated the grand opening of the new state of the art animal clinic of Emerald City Animal Hospital. Located at 701 Bypass 72 NW, Dr. Teresa J. Willis and Dr. Atticus Mabry, both licensed and experienced veterinarians, were thrilled to open a new facility to better serve their clients and patrons in the Greenwood area.

Greenwood, SC

