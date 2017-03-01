Dr. Douglas P. Woodward Featured Spea...

Dr. Douglas P. Woodward Featured Speaker at Chamber's Business Over Breakfast

Monday Feb 27 Read more: GwdToday.com

The Greenwood Chamber's Business Over Breakfast program will feature economist Dr. Douglas P. Woodward, who will provide a 2017 Economic Forecast on February 28, 2017. Dr. Douglas P. Woodward is a Professor of Economics and the Director of the Division of Research for the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

