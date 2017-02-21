Dow notches another record high helpe...

Dow notches another record high helped by DuPont; S&P slips

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The S&P 500 ended modestly weaker on Wednesday, holding losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting kept alive a potential near-term interest rate hike, while DuPont shares helped the Dow close at an all-time high for a ninth straight session, Reuters reported. The major U.S. indexes are trading around record highs, driven up since President Donald Trump's Nov. 8 election by the promise of lower taxes, reduced regulations and higher infrastructure spending.

