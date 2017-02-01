Colleges, universities announce dean's lists
Margarette Herrera, of Elgin, recently made the Dean's List at Newberry College for the fall semester. Herrera had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.
