Charles Kunkle - Greenwood

Charles "Mick" E. Kunkle, 76, of 108 Tanglewood Drive, widower of Jamie Strawn Kunkle, died Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Sara Swancey Kunkle and the late Willie Lee Kunkle.

