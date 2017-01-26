Wharton named as Lander University's new Nursing Dean
Holisa Wharton, interim nursing dean at Lander University since the summer of 2016, has been named the new permanent Dean of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing. The announcement came following the conclusion of the university's nationwide search to find a successor to Robbie South, who retired in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan 16
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC