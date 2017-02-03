Ware Shoals man arrested on kidnapping and criminal domestic violence charges
A Ware Shoals man was arrested by his girlfriend says he choked her, broke her phone and knocked holes in the walls. William Darelle Suber, 26 of 55-B E. Cork Street, Ware Shoals SC was arrested and charged with domestic violence 1st degree, kidnapping and malicious damage to personal property.
