Volunteers needed to help Bird Dog Sally

Bird Dog Sally, aka Chad Culbertson has his eyes set on a huge event this coming Memorial Day weekend in Greenwood SC; A huge festival with rides, games, car truck motorcycle tractor show, bands, vendors, food and much more is in the planning stage now. Culbertson wants to have a festival where family and kids can come have some good ole fashion fun.

