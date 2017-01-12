Ten Years of Service Celebration
In God's Hands Ministries, 1745 Hwy 72/221 E in Greenwood celebrates ten years of servitude on Sunday, January 22, 2017. 11:00AM Worship Service with messenger, Apostle Armenia Johnson, Heavenly Vision Ministries of Pittsburgh, PA and 4:00PM Worship Service with messenger, Bishop Emanuel Spearman, Pastor, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Cross Hill and Beulah Baptist Church, Greenwood, SC.
