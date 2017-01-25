SLED Still Lobbying Against Medical Marijuana
The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division is continuing its taxpayer-subsidized efforts to derail the legalization of medical marijuana in the Palmetto State. Not only that, the agency is being deliberately dishonest in its propagandizing sowing fear over the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes even though there is currently no such proposal before the S.C. General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan 16
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC