Science on Tap Featuring Cancer Family History Talk
The next 'Science on Tap' will be held on Tuesday, January 10th at 6pm at T.W. Boons in Uptown Greenwood. Science on Tap is a community lecture series designed to share some of the scientific advances happening in Greenwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
