Ronetta M. Martin - Greenwood

Master Sargent Ronetta Marie Martin, 54, of 152 Shady Grove Lane, Savannah, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2017 at Hospice House of Greenwood. Born May 2, 1962, in McCormick, SC, a daughter of Charlie F. Martin and Bettie Jean Middleton Martin.

