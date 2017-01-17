Ronetta M. Martin - Greenwood
Master Sargent Ronetta Marie Martin, 54, of 152 Shady Grove Lane, Savannah, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2017 at Hospice House of Greenwood. Born May 2, 1962, in McCormick, SC, a daughter of Charlie F. Martin and Bettie Jean Middleton Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Mon
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC