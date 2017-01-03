Police catch armed husband attempting to enter home
On New Year's Eve deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office respond to a domestic dispute call and find a man attempting to gain access into a home on Highland Forest Drive in Greenwood. Jarrett Lee Alexandro Smith, 30 of 108 Cassell Circle, Greenwood was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated, pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying a pistol.
