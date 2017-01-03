Poet Terri McCord to present writing ...

Poet Terri McCord to present writing workshop Jan 28

On Saturday, January 28, 2017, the Greenwood Writer's Guild will present "End of the Line", a writing workshop featuring award winning poet Terri McCord. Participants will practice the art of creating lines and/or sentences that grab the attention of the reader and force new levels of understanding, whether the form is short essay, prose poetry, lyric poetry or narrative poetry.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Greenwood County was issued at January 05 at 3:15PM EST

