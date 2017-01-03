Poet Terri McCord to present writing workshop Jan 28
On Saturday, January 28, 2017, the Greenwood Writer's Guild will present "End of the Line", a writing workshop featuring award winning poet Terri McCord. Participants will practice the art of creating lines and/or sentences that grab the attention of the reader and force new levels of understanding, whether the form is short essay, prose poetry, lyric poetry or narrative poetry.
