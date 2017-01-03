Piedmont Technical College recognizes graduates -
The James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College was the setting for the culmination of many dreams for the nearly 250 Piedmont Technical College graduates who took center stage. "When others were stepping back, you stepped forward, you continued on and you persisted," Brooks said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|2 hr
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC