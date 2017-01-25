Need car repairs? See Southside Automotive of Greenwood
Whatever type of work you need done on your vehicle including brakes, transmissions, engine repairs to tune-ups, fleet services and warranty work, Southside Automotive of Greenwood can do it. They also can handle full custom engine rebuild! Southside Automotive of Greenwood is a family owned business focused on quality work and customer care.
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan 16
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
