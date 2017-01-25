Need car repairs? See Southside Autom...

Need car repairs? See Southside Automotive of Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: GwdToday.com

Whatever type of work you need done on your vehicle including brakes, transmissions, engine repairs to tune-ups, fleet services and warranty work, Southside Automotive of Greenwood can do it. They also can handle full custom engine rebuild! Southside Automotive of Greenwood is a family owned business focused on quality work and customer care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan 16 Scgirl 1
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Jan 11 UsedbyMcCallum 2
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
News Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Knock off purse s... 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,767 • Total comments across all topics: 278,250,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC