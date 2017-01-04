Mysterious Laurens County Arrest
Sources in Laurens County, S.C. tell us newly-elected sheriff Don Reynolds is already up to the same sort of bad behavior that landed his predecessor - Ricky Chastain - in trouble with voters. Not only that, this scandal involves the same individual who allegedly conspired with Reynolds to leak incriminating "sext" messages involving Chastain and Greenwood, S.C. resident Kelly Culbertson .
