Muriel Chastain - Greenwood

1 hr ago

G. Muriel Garrett Chastain, 94, of 106 Dupont Circle, widow of Joshua B. "Ike" Chastain, died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Boyce and Mable Gosnell Garrett.

