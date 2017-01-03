McCravy officially serving
Rev. David Evans swearing John R. McCravy III to serve as SC House of Representatives for District 13 , along side McCravy is his wife Dana During a special ceremony Sunday, Jan 8 at the Greenwood County Veterans Center, John R. McCravy III was sworn into office to serve in the South Carolina House of Representative for District 13 . To start the ceremony, one of Rep McCravy's dear friends, Rev.
