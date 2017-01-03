Mary Whatley - Greenwood
Mary Mayson Whatley, 94, former resident of Callison Highway, widow of Hollie S. Whatley, died Monday, January 2, 2017 at Magnolia Manor. Born in Edgefield, May 6, 1922, she was a graduate of Edgefield High School and was a retired beautician.
