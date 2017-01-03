Martha K. Taylor - Greenwood
Martha Kinard Taylor, 85, of 139 Devon Park, widow of Thomas Ray Taylor, Sr., died Friday, January 6, 2017 at Hospice House. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Washington "Cal" Kinard and Emmie Broadwater Kinard.
