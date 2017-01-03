Marsha Dupre - Ninety Six

A celebration of life in honor of Marsha will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Sundance Gallery, 146 Maxwell Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The family welcomes your stories and remembrances of Marsha at [email protected] . Please feel free to submit your comments.

