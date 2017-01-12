Margery Lightsey - Greenwood

Margery Luella Smith Lightsey, 88, widow of Wilbur Lamar Lightsey, rose to her eternal home of glory, January 12, 2017, from HospiceCare House of the Piedmont. Born November 22, 1928 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Isaac McKittrick and Myra Leaman Smith.

