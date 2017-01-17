Man arrested for assault and kidnapping
A Greenwood man was arrested on Monday, Jan 16, 2017 after victim reported to police that she was assaulted and held against her will. According to the police report, 54-year-old David Wayne Lefevre of Florida Ave, Greenwood SC was arrested and charged with 2nd degree domestic violence and kidnapping.
