Man arrested after malnourished dog found chained
Deputy with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint to find a malnourished dog chained behind a residence. Charles Edward Bowick Jr., 38 of 109 Shrine Club Road, Greenwood SC was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals.
