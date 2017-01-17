Lucy Chafin - Greenwood

Lucy S Chafin, 87, widow of Omar Lewis Chafin, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at HospiceCare of the Piedmont Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Born July 7, 1929 in Washington, GA to the late John Wylie and Agnes Warr Smith, Lucy graduated from Tignall High School in Wilkes County Ga.

