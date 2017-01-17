Lucy Chafin - Greenwood
Lucy S Chafin, 87, widow of Omar Lewis Chafin, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at HospiceCare of the Piedmont Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Born July 7, 1929 in Washington, GA to the late John Wylie and Agnes Warr Smith, Lucy graduated from Tignall High School in Wilkes County Ga.
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan 16
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
