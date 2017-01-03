Lois Trammell - Greenwood
Lois Rush Trammell, 97, widow of Robert L. Trammell, resident of 124 Westgate Drive, died January 5, 2017, at Hospice House in Greenwood, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Jordan Rush and Louise Luquire Rush.
