John Hollingsworth - Greenwood
John Edward Hollingsworth, 71, of 505 New Castle Road, husband of Linda Clemons Hollingsworth, died Friday, January 20, 2017 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Jim and Betty Burchett Hollingsworth.
