John Bell - Ninety Six
John Douglas Bell, 68, of Ninety Six, husband of Elizabeth Simmons Bell, died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born on July 20, 1948 in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Jody M. and Jewel Johnson Bell.
