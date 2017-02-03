Humane Society of Greenwood offers February Spay/Neuter Special
To help you show your commitment to your pet, the Humane Society of Greenwood is offering a $15 discount on spay/neuter services for the month of February. Neutering your pets is the truest love you can show them.
