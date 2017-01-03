Greenwood Practical Nursing Students Honored
Recent graduates of Piedmont Technical College's practical nursing program at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood were recognized in a pinning ceremony in December. The Greenwood students are, front from left, Sharee Shantez Austin and Crystal Ann Beasley.
