Greenwood in the Path of Rare Solar Eclipse
Greenwood is one of many U.S. cities in the path of the next total solar eclipse, expected to occur on Aug. 21, 2017, across the continent. This will be the first total eclipse in the U.S. since 1979 and the first one to travel coast-to-coast in almost 100 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|22 hr
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC