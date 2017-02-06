Good Samaritan seeks owner of rings f...

Good Samaritan seeks owner of rings found in purse purchased from thrift shop in Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WMBF

A good Samaritan out of Greenwood is hoping to find the owner of two rings that were left inside of a purse she purchased on Saturday. Kathenial Ballew was shopping at the Goodwill store in Greenwood located on Montague Avenue when she bought a purse to her liking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
train depot that goes nowhere Jan 28 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan 16 Scgirl 1
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Jan 11 UsedbyMcCallum 2
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC