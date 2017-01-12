Elected officials salaries discussed -
An ordinance that will provide the determination of salaries for Newberry County elected officials, and provide for the annual review of salaries for such offices will have its first reading during the next Newberry County Council meeting. During a work session on Wednesday, County Council was presented two drafts of the ordinance.
